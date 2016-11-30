Citi Investment Banking Analyst Moscow

Institutional Clients Group (ICG) is looking for a Placement Analyst to join the Investment Banking team in Moscow.

You’re the brains behind our work.

You’re ready to bring your knowledge from the classroom to the boardroom, and Citi wants to help you get there. Our program equips you with the knowledge and training you need to play a valuable role on your team, and establish a long-term career here. At Citi, we value internal mobility, and career growth is not a question of if, but when.

Institutional Clients Group (ICG) is looking for a Placement Analyst to join the Investment Banking team in Moscow in January 2017. The Investment Banking group advises corporate clients who want to raise funds in capital markets and who need strategic support in financial transactions. Initiatives you may be working on with clients include mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, financial restructuring, underwriting, and distributing equity, debt, and derivative securities.

We provide you with the knowledge and skills you need to succeed

During our Placement Analyst Program you will focus on financial analysis and business development. Top performing Placement Analysts will be hired to join the full time Analyst Program.

Your time here will look something like this

Collect and analyze company information to assist transactions, including conducting industry. research, revising, and organizing financial data

Analyze financial data and develop financial models including company valuations, discounted cash flow analysis, financing, and comparative analyses

Create and finalize new business development presentations

Coordinate tasks with internal and external working teams

Prepare required internal documentation e.g. control and compliance regulations

We want to hear from you if you

Are studying Economics or Finance a degree that allows an industrial placement and working full time, or have recently graduated

You have at least 4.5 GPA (out of 5) in your current degree

You have an interest in business and already have some relevant work experience in financial services industry

You are fluent in Russian and English

Who we think will be a great fit

We’re looking for motivated individuals, who are eager to grow their careers in Investment Banking. Successful candidates take pride in all aspects of their work and recognize that it is a reflection not just of the firm, but of themselves. We value diversity and so do you. We’ll also be looking for the following:

Commitment to personal growth and career development, a strong desire to learn, and success in team environments

Intellectual curiosity and proactive approach to searching for new and creative ideas

Strong communication, planning, and organizational skills

Desire to develop a deep understanding of the financial industry

Unquestioned commitment to integrity ethical decision-making

Interest in business

How to apply

Please send your CV + Cover Letter + Consent at Graduate.Career@citi.com.

