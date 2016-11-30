Citi Investment Banking Analyst Moscow
Institutional Clients Group (ICG) is looking for a Placement Analyst to join the Investment Banking team in Moscow.
You’re the brains behind our work.
You’re ready to bring your knowledge from the classroom to the boardroom, and Citi wants to help you get there. Our program equips you with the knowledge and training you need to play a valuable role on your team, and establish a long-term career here. At Citi, we value internal mobility, and career growth is not a question of if, but when.
Institutional Clients Group (ICG) is looking for a Placement Analyst to join the Investment Banking team in Moscow in January 2017. The Investment Banking group advises corporate clients who want to raise funds in capital markets and who need strategic support in financial transactions. Initiatives you may be working on with clients include mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, financial restructuring, underwriting, and distributing equity, debt, and derivative securities.
We provide you with the knowledge and skills you need to succeed
During our Placement Analyst Program you will focus on financial analysis and business development. Top performing Placement Analysts will be hired to join the full time Analyst Program.
Your time here will look something like this
- Collect and analyze company information to assist transactions, including conducting industry. research, revising, and organizing financial data
- Analyze financial data and develop financial models including company valuations, discounted cash flow analysis, financing, and comparative analyses
- Create and finalize new business development presentations
- Coordinate tasks with internal and external working teams
- Prepare required internal documentation e.g. control and compliance regulations
We want to hear from you if you
- Are studying Economics or Finance a degree that allows an industrial placement and working full time, or have recently graduated
- You have at least 4.5 GPA (out of 5) in your current degree
- You have an interest in business and already have some relevant work experience in financial services industry
- You are fluent in Russian and English
Who we think will be a great fit
We’re looking for motivated individuals, who are eager to grow their careers in Investment Banking. Successful candidates take pride in all aspects of their work and recognize that it is a reflection not just of the firm, but of themselves. We value diversity and so do you. We’ll also be looking for the following:
Commitment to personal growth and career development, a strong desire to learn, and success in team environments
Intellectual curiosity and proactive approach to searching for new and creative ideas
- Strong communication, planning, and organizational skills
- Desire to develop a deep understanding of the financial industry
- Unquestioned commitment to integrity ethical decision-making
- Interest in business
How to apply
Please note that to be considered for this role you need to fill in the Consent for Processing of Personal Data. You can download it here
Please send your CV + Cover Letter + Consent at Graduate.Career@citi.com.
Selection process is over. Use this information to prepare for the next selection. Subscribe to our calendar or mailing list not to miss the start of the programme.
