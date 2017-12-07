Citi Corporate Banking Summer Analyst Moscow

Citi’s Institutional Clients Group (ICG) is looking for a summer analyst to join the Corporate Banking team in Moscow in June

You're the brains behind our work

You’re ready to bring your knowledge from the classroom to the boardroom and Citi wants to help you get there. Whether it’s honing your skills or building your network, we know that success can’t come without growth. Our programs equip you with the knowledge and training you need to play a valuable role on your team, and establish a long-term career here. At Citi, we value internal mobility, and career growth is not a question of if, but when.

Citi’s Institutional Clients Group (ICG) is looking for Summer Analysts to join the Corporate Banking team in Russia. Corporate Bankers are relationship-focused finance professionals responsible for understanding the wide range of complex financial issues facing our clients around the world. As a Corporate Banker, you will drive the client dialogue on capital structure, liability management, liquidity and funding strategies, risk management and investment solutions. Unique to Citi, Corporate Bankers are also responsible for deciding where to invest the firm’s capital and executing on those investments. Corporate Bankers work in partnership with various Citi groups across the firm including Risk Management, Investment Banking, and the Capital Markets Organization.

If none of these terms make sense right now, that’s ok! Our internship is designed to help you increase your knowledge, so whatever your degree is in we will give you the training and support you need to excel.

We provide you with the knowledge and skills you need to succeed.

We’re committed to teaching you the ropes. The ten-week summers analyst program starts in June and begins with one-week of training in London after which you will be placed with a Corporate Banking team to work with for the duration of the program. Successful summer analysts will be considered for a full time position after graduation.

Your time here will look something like this...

Conduct accounting and financial statement analysis, cash flow modeling, and capital markets analysis

Complete fundamental risk and credit analysis

Liaise with product partners

Assist in the presentation and development of new ideas to clients

Structure deals

We want to hear from you if...

You are in your penultimate/final year of university and pursuing a degree in any discipline

You have at least 4.5 GPA (out of 5) in your current degree

You have an interest in investment banking business

You are fluent in Russian and English

Who we think will be a great fit...

A dedication to learning and a true passion for the business are vital. As industries all over the globe continue to restructure and grow, we are hiring professionals who have a global perspective on the future of banking, and want to make an impact on the corporate level. We value diversity and so do you. We’ll also be looking for the following:

Commitment to personal growth and career development, a strong desire to learn, and success in team environments

Knowledge of the global or domestic business landscape is a plus, but not required

Strong communication, planning, and organizational skills

Desire to develop a deep understanding of the financial industry

Unquestioned commitment to integrity ethical decision-making

Interest in business

How to apply

Applications will close on February 18th, 2018. We will begin to review applications before the deadline and therefore will give you the feedback as soon as possible.

Successful candidates will be offered a competitive salary.

Before you apply have you visited our 'Career Inspiration Page'? Head over to learn more about life at Citi, ask a question or get handy tips from the previous Q&A.

Please note that to be considered for this role you need to fill in the Consent for Processing of Personal Data. You can download it here.

Please send your CV + Cover Letter + Consent at Graduate.Career@citi.com.

